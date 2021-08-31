Less than 4pc of TAMS grants go to female farmers

Premium
Less than 4pc of TAMS payments went to female farmers, according to figures obtained by the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group (WASG).
The newly formed group, made up of representatives from all the leading farm organisations, is calling on the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to take action on its CAP submission and tackle the gender balance in Irish agriculture.
TAMS is seen as key to supporting investment and prosperity on farms, and the low take-up by female farmers is a worrying signal for the future viability of female-run farms, where already just 12pc of farmers are women.
Out of 20,612 payments since 2016, just 751 were made to women. In addition, just 97 of those payments were made to women under 35 years of age.
CSO figures show that up to a quarter of work done on farms is done in part or fully by women, but female farm ownership and partnership figures don’t match this. The aim of the group is to ensure that women across rural Ireland receive the official recognition for the work they do on farms and that young women feel they have prospects inside the farm gate they call home.”
“The physical obstacles that prevented women from farming are a thing of the past. Modern machinery and technology has created an opportunity for all genders to farm. The last obstacle is to purge the mindset that it’s a male-oriented career,” Vanessa Kiely O’Connor of the ICMSA said.
“Agriculture is one of Ireland’s most valuable industries and family farms are the lifeblood of rural Ireland but unfortunately, research shows there is an inclusivity issue where the work of women on farms is not officially recognised and young women are less likely to be considered or encouraged to be farm successors,” chair of the group Hannah Quinn-Mulligan said.
“Investment in machinery, equipment and sheds are seen as significant indicators that a sector is thriving and future proofing but this does not seem to be the case for female farmers."
WASG is comprised of representatives from leading farm organisations and bodies, the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA), Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA), Macra na Feirme, Irish Organic Association (IOA), South East Women in Farming and West Women in Farming.
Mona O’Donoghue-Concannon of the ICSA pointed out that female leadership roles needed to be encouraged. “ICSA are always thriving for inclusion of women in farm policy decision making and encouraging leadership skills development in farm organisation by encouraging and mentoring the skilled people already involved in the industry on a daily basis. Through cap and the new group greater heights will be reached,” she said.
The group has made its submission on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023 – 2027 with a core focus on the creation of practical, inclusive policies to tackle gender balance in Irish agriculture.