Less than 4pc of TAMS grants go to female farmers

Less than 4pc of TAMS payments went to female farmers, according to figures obtained by the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group (WASG).

The newly formed group, made up of representatives from all the leading farm organisations, is calling on the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to take action on its CAP submission and tackle the gender balance in Irish agriculture.

TAMS is seen as key to supporting investment and prosperity on farms, and the low take-up by female farmers is a worrying signal for the future viability of female-run farms, where already just 12pc of farmers are women.