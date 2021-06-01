Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 19.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Legal challenge against Government decision to ban summer transport of livestock North Africa

All live animal exports to North African nations this July and August have been banned Expand

Close

All live animal exports to North African nations this July and August have been banned

All live animal exports to North African nations this July and August have been banned

All live animal exports to North African nations this July and August have been banned

Aodhan O Faolain

A High Court challenge has been launched against a Government decision to ban all transport of livestock to North African countries during July and August.

The action has been brought by Cork-registered Curzon Livestock Limited, whose business involves the export of livestock to countries, including Libya.

It claims its business will suffer as a result of the ban.

Most Watched

Privacy