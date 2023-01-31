Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Leaving green waste in corner of field to decompose among alternatives to burning – study

The exemption will be reopened for a final three-month period from September 1, 2023, to November 30, 2023. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

The exemption will be reopened for a final three-month period from September 1, 2023, to November 30, 2023. Photo: Getty Images

The exemption will be reopened for a final three-month period from September 1, 2023, to November 30, 2023. Photo: Getty Images

The exemption will be reopened for a final three-month period from September 1, 2023, to November 30, 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Leaving branches and bushes in the corner of fields to decompose over time is among the alternatives to burning, a new study commissioned by the Government has found.

The news comes as an extension to the rules allowing farmers to engage in the on-site burning of agricultural green waste in certain limited circumstances has been signed for the final time, the Department of Environment has confirmed.

Most Watched

Privacy