Land prices surge as dairy farmers vie with business buyers

The price of everything is climbing and one could argue that the way is being led by farmland.

Even before the war in Ukraine land prices were on an upward trajectory.

The phenomenon is not just confined to parts of the country where land prices are expected to be strong, like Wexford, South Tipperary, Cork and the Dublin region, counties like Longford have come into their own with €15,770 being paid just this week for a farm sold by Murtagh Bros at Rathbracken near Granard.

In the south Tom Crosse of GVM saw €26,000/ac paid for land in west Limerick recently when a UK-based buyer bought a 21ac farm at Shanagolden before auction.

Last Thursday he sold three farms in an hour at auction.

An 87ac farm at Tullabracky, Bruff in Co Limerick went on the market at €1.1m and sold under the hammer at €1.13m or €13,000/ac, a 9.6ac parcel at Lemonfield, Crecora, about 12km from Limerick city made €27,000/ac while a 1ac plot without planning near Adare was bought by a dairy farmer for €42,000.

In Co Meath Thomas Potterton sold a 47ac farm at Tanderagee Longwood in two lots. A parcel of 8.5ac made over €17,000/ac while a 39ac parcel sold for €512,000 or over €13,000/ac.

In Clooneybeirne, Roscommon Tom Fox got over €10,000/ac for a 36ac farm, a very strong price for that side of the country.

According to Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros there is great confidence among buyers in the agricultural sector in the midlands with over €18,000/ac recorded for land in Westmeath.

Tom Crosse of GVM says that the price of milk at 50c/litre means dairy farmers have strong buying power.

“However, near Limerick city the business buyer is giving the farmer a run for his money. Most of the farms I have sold of late have seen stiff competition between farmers and the business sector,” he said.

“The business buyers are looking for land as a safe and profitable haven for their money. Dairy farmers have the money and need the land.”

Tom Cox of Roscommon agrees that the business buyer is a major player, “These people are being charged to keep their money in the bank and land is a better option,” he said.

Analysing the land market in his county Mr Cox says Irish people working abroad are prominent players.

“These people came from the land, and they always want a piece of their own. Recently I sold a farm to a man in the building business in England who bought it for his retirement,” he said.

Mr Cox also believes that, post Covid, people have a lot of money saved, and this has enabled them to buy land or to borrow to buy land.