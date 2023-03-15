Land prices, energy costs and cheap imports ‘pushing potato farmers out of the sector’

Many potato farmers could be forced out of business this year as rental ground and energy costs continue to soar and the possibility of extra cheap imports flooding the market heaps pressure on them, according to those in the industry.

Shipments of potatoes have been exported to Portugal, with good demand for more Irish potatoes reported, according to Sean Ryan, Chairman of the National Potato Committee, who said "the upcoming potato season is hanging in the balance because of a broken food chain."

"It is a sad state of affairs when growers are forced to export potatoes because the cost of storage is unviable,” he said.

“Growers who are currently weighing up their options for plantings this year say the numbers are simply not stacking up for them. The pricing model is broken. Growers must be paid for the huge energy cost of storing potatoes from the time of harvest to ensure a continuous supply throughout the year."

Asking prices for leased land have steadily crept up over the last few months and it is now the norm for potato growers to pay between €500-€900/ac for leased land, according to Daniel Williams, Farm Manager at Meade Potato Company. Many growers are also travelling up to 25 miles away to source land, he said.

"We're in the Meath/Louth area so it's fairly intensive tillage, potato and dairy area - there's a lot of competition for land," said Williams.

"We are hearing prices as high €900/ac anywhere being paid for potato ground."

There is also a fear among potato growers that seed potatoes and chipping potatoes will make their way to Ireland from the UK via Northern Ireland, making it impossible for Irish growers to compete, according to agricultural consultant Richard Hackett.

Approximately 4,000t of seed potato previously supplied by the UK can no longer be imported into Ireland.

Ireland also imports approximately 64,000 tonnes of potatoes from the UK, most of which are used by chip shop owners.

Seed potatoes can still come into Northern Ireland from the UK under the Windsor Agreement, said Hackett and "the fear for us is that those potatoes could be rooted down from Northern Ireland into Ireland and destroy the market." There's the same problem when it comes to chipping potatoes, he said.

"Imported potatoes will be cheaper than Irish potatoes and with the increased cost of production for the Irish grower, it makes it will make it very difficult to make a living."

In light of the UK's decision to leave the EU, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue yesterday announced the opening of the 2023 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Seed Potato and Chipping Potato Sector.

The €3.1m scheme will provide grant assistance to producers towards the capital cost of specialized equipment and facilities.

IFA will hold a meeting tonight to discuss the challenges facing Irish potato growers.