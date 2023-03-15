Farming

Land prices, energy costs and cheap imports ‘pushing potato farmers out of the sector’

&quot;We are hearing prices as high €900/ac anywhere being paid for potato ground,&quot; said Daniel Williams, Farm Manager at Meade Potato Company. Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Many potato farmers could be forced out of business this year as rental ground and energy costs continue to soar and the possibility of extra cheap imports flooding the market heaps pressure on them, according to those in the industry.

Shipments of potatoes have been exported to Portugal, with good demand for more Irish potatoes reported, according to Sean Ryan, Chairman of the National Potato Committee, who said "the upcoming potato season is hanging in the balance because of a broken food chain."

