Lamb price collapse to have long-term impact

Lamb prices are said to be over €30/ha down on last year. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

A collapse in lamb prices in recent months will have long-term consequences for the sector, warned President of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association, Vincent Roddy.

With prices said to be over €30/ha down on last year and feed costs significantly increasing, Roddy said many farmers will not be able to sustain the losses much longer.

