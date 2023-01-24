Lamb price collapse to have long-term impact

A collapse in lamb prices in recent months will have long-term consequences for the sector, warned President of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association, Vincent Roddy.

With prices said to be over €30/ha down on last year and feed costs significantly increasing, Roddy said many farmers will not be able to sustain the losses much longer.

He said farmers must see prices rise by at least 70c to €6.50/kg if they are to have any sort of return on store lambs this year.

In a letter to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue last week, he called for the urgent establishment of a sheep sector taskforce.

“Our request is justified given the ongoing turbulence in the sheep sector and the need to develop a strategic long-term plan for the sector,” he said.

Read More

Mr Roddy added that the taskforce will need to address current lamb prices and prospects for spring 2023, including possible market opportunities, EU and international trade agreements and possible support through EU Exceptional Aid.

“There is no doubt that farmers, especially those that finish lambs, are currently taking a heavy hit as we see prices fall week on week,” he said. “There is a real concern that many of those farmers will not be buying the volumes of lamb this summer and autumn, which will also have a major impact on the store lamb trade.

“Confidence, especially amongst finishers, is very low and they need to be given some assurances regarding price and markets.”

Roddy said a taskforce with clear terms of reference and timescale should be in a position to point a way forward and provide a level of clarity to all sheep farmers and “hopefully” instil a level of confidence in the industry.

Teagasc forecasted margins from sheep production to decline further this year, with current prices insufficient to cover increased costs of production. Feed prices are to increase by 10pc, with no weakening of fertiliser prices, which have increased 195pc on 2021 levels.