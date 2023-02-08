Lakeland Dairies warns of ‘significant milk price correction’ in the coming months

Lakeland Dairies has warned suppliers there will be "a significant milk price correction in the coming months."

"As you will be aware, dairy markets have weakened significantly over the past number of months. Butter and SMP are now c. 40pc lower than they were in September 2022.

"Unfortunately, this is going to result in a significant milk price correction in the coming months. We are conscious that this will cause a lot of challenges at farm level as input costs look set to remain high for the moment," it said in a text message to Lakeland suppliers today.

"We are endeavouring, as always, to maximise the return to you, but the supply and demand fundamentals are weighing heavily on the market at the moment. We will keep you posted as the market develops in the coming months," it said.

When contacted by the Farming Independent for comment, the milk processor said: "Lakeland Dairies is continuing to monitor market developments and is keeping milk suppliers updated on an ongoing basis. "The milk price is decided by the Board of the co-operative on a monthly basis taking all available information into consideration."

Last month, Lakeland Dairies maintained its December milk price of 58.85c/L but warned that global milk supplies had continued to grow significantly and markets had weakened very considerably throughout the past quarter.

"Economic conditions worldwide remain uncertain and consumer spending power is increasingly compromised by inflation and cost of living circumstances, with continuing effects on buying patterns."

It said the Lakeland board was "aware that market conditions are changing significantly" in 2023.

Late last year, dairy commentators said the outlook for the dairy sector was mixed, with world and EU milk supplies down but inflation and high prices impacting demand.

It came after a year of record milk prices in Ireland, but with a backdrop of prices at New Zealand’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auctions in steady decline since spring.

However, the latest GDT auction saw prices rise 3.2pc on last month with butter seeing the highest increase of 6.6pc.

Anhydrous milk fat is up 4.8pc while whole milk powder is up 3.8pc and butter milk powder is up 2pc.

Despite the rise, New Zealand-based bank ASB said after the auction that is outlook remains "pessimistic for the global economy this year."

ASB expects recessions among many of the world’s major economies.

"In particular, we suspect the risk of a sharp slowdown is being under-priced by the market given the historical experience of previous tightening cycles (where a fall in inflation is accompanied by sharply lower levels of economic activity and a rise in unemployment)," it said.

"Softer global growth is a negative for the consumption outlook and is likely to weigh on demand and commodity prices in general. We’re also cautious about the magnitude of the pick-up in Chinese demand. The Chinese economy will mount a comeback in 2023, but forecasters project GDP growth of only about 5pc, which would represent one of the weakest expansions since the 1990."

Chinese WMP production and inventories remain at historic highs, said the bank, "which should keep demand from lifting too dramatically barring a drastic change in dynamics."