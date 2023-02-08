Farming

Farming

Lakeland Dairies warns of ‘significant milk price correction’ in the coming months

Dairy markets have weakened significantly over the past number of months with butter and SMP now c. 40pc lower than they were in September 2022, according to Lakeland Dairies. Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Lakeland Dairies has warned suppliers there will be "a significant milk price correction in the coming months."

"As you will be aware, dairy markets have weakened significantly over the past number of months. Butter and SMP are now c. 40pc lower than they were in September 2022.

