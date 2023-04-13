Lakeland Dairies slashes milk price by further 4c/L for March supplies

Earlier this week, Lakeland Dairies reported a steep hike in revenues last year, up 45pc to €1.9bn, as well as smaller rises in operating profit and earnings.

Lakeland Dairies has slashed its milk price by a further 4c/L for March supplies, as global dairy market conditions continue to disimprove, the processor has said.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price to 42.85 c/L inclusive of VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The March price includes an Input Support Payment of 1.5 c/L, inclusive of VAT, for all suppliers.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price by 3.5p/L to 35 p/L. The March price includes a supplementary Input Support Payment of 1.5 p/L.

A spokesperson for the company said that: “Volatile economic conditions, diminished consumer confidence and reductions in demand from dairy buyers are yielding consistently lower market returns, while global dairy supplies continue to run ahead of these reduced demand levels.

“This has necessitated an ongoing correction in milk prices pending any return to more balanced supply and demand conditions.

“Lakeland Dairies is seeking to implement any such adjustments arising from this market correction as sustainably as possible in the full understanding that milk producers are operating in a high-cost environment.”

The co-op has said that its intention remains to pay as high a milk price as possible in line with “currently unpredictable market conditions.”

Earlier this week, Lakeland Dairies reported a steep hike in revenues last year, up 45pc to €1.9bn, as well as smaller rises in operating profit and earnings.

Operating profit was up 15pc to €32.5m with earnings (Ebitda) of €60.2m, up €4.8m on 2021.The business closed the year with shareholders’ funds of €273m.

Also this week, the Chief Executive of Dairygold warned there is still "a bit to go" in the downward trend of global dairy prices as markets rebalance.

On market prices that will ultimately translate into milk prices, Conor Galvin said the price of butter, whole milk powders and skim milk powders have all dropped by 30-35pc on world markets in the first quarter of this year.

"They were unprecedented high prices and in the last three months, the April price for those flagship commodities is down 30-35pc."

"The market has been softening since the turn of the year and the challenge now is the market continues to trend downwards and looking at some of the futures you'd be concerned there is a little bit more to go still.”