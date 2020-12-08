Lack of clarity on ownership of ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ trademark

Uncertainty has emerged over the ownership and intellectual property rights on the looming ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ trademark, the Farming Independent has learned.

Following a prolonged period of detailed scrutiny at Beef Taskforce level, Bord Bia recently submitted the PGI (protected geographical indication) application for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ to the European Commission for evaluation.

While the commission’s initial response to the proposal to secure a special EU status for Irish beef is expected over the next six months, Bord Bia was unable to clarify who will own the much-anticipated logo if the application is successful.

The development comes as a new EU survey found that just 20pc of EU citizens are aware that a PGI logo exists. From an Irish perspective, just 10pc of the public are familiar with the logo, according to the EU Commission report which surveyed 27,237 respondents.

When asked whether the trademark and intellectual property rights of the ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ logo will be owned by Bord Bia or the PGI Monitoring Group that will be established to report into the Beef Taskforce, a Bord Bia spokesperson said: “As the ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ PGI application has only recently been submitted, it is too premature to say.

“If the application is successful these topics will be discussed in detail,” the statement concluded.

Speaking at ICMSA’s 2020 AGM, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy outlined the current state of play on the application.

“I will be very frank on this, I would have loved if the PGI application had gone in a lot faster. We were rather frustrated that it took so long to get through.

“But we’re delighted that it is through; the ball is in Europe’s court now. We would hope that there will be no objections to our application; but that obviously we’ve seen some correspondence that perhaps the North may or may not object.

“It can take anything up to six months and once we have that, on the assumption that no-one objects and that it’s viewed as a rigorous programme, then we would hope to operate it as quickly as possible,” McCarthy said.

Advantages

McCarthy outlined two-fold advantages to having the special designation.

“One is access to funding, so there is a special pool of European money that we could apply to that could promote PGIs in general — we obviously have no access to that at the moment.

“Secondly, it gives you more ability to speak up the Irishness of a product, so we’re looking forward to having those two assets coming back into us,” she said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue discussed Northern farmers’ position on the PGI application during bilateral talks with his counterpart Edwin Poots in recent days.

A spokesman for the minister said they discussed a range of shared issues such as protecting the integrity of the all-island food nation, cross-border milk production and the need to secure a Free Trade Agreement between the EU and the UK to protect the sectors.