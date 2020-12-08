Farming

Farming

Lack of clarity on ownership of ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ trademark

Bord Bia ceo Tara McCarthy

Claire Mc Cormack

Uncertainty has emerged over the ownership and intellectual property rights on the looming ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ trademark, the Farming Independent has learned.

Following a prolonged period of detailed scrutiny at Beef Taskforce level, Bord Bia recently submitted the PGI (protected geographical indication) application for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ to the European Commission for evaluation.

While the commission’s initial response to the proposal to secure a special EU status for Irish beef is expected over the next six months, Bord Bia was unable to clarify who will own the much-anticipated logo if the application is successful.

