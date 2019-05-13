Killer Patrick Quirke runs dairy farm from jail cell

Quirke, who was handed a life sentence for the murder of Tipperary quarry worker and part-time DJ Bobby Ryan (52), has adjusted well to prison life in his 12 days behind bars.

The farmer (50), whose inmate number if 107243, is currently housed on Landing C1 in Mountjoy.

However, he is expected to be transferred to the Midlands Prison in Laois as soon as space is available, for family visitation reasons.

A prison source revealed that Quirke has been a model inmate since he arrived at the Dublin jail on May 1.

Yet despite immediately signalling his intention to appeal his murder conviction by the Central Criminal Court jury, the majority of Quirke's time has been dominated by concerns over his Tipperary dairy operation rather than his legal challenge.

Gardai at Fawnagowan when Bobby Ryan’s body was discovered in 2013. Picture: Picture Liam Burke/Press 22

"Farming and his family seems to be his primary worry," one prison source said.

"He has been a model inmate, he keeps to himself and seems mostly concerned about his family and what will happen with his farm."