Killarney wildfires were ‘accidental’, forensics indicate

Photo by Kerry County Council showing a significant fire in the Muckross area of Killarney on Saturday April 24. Photo: @countykerry/PA Wire

The investigation into the Killarney wildfires, which devastated thousands of acres of habitat in the UNESCO biosphere reserve of the National Park earlier this year, is “pointing towards” accidental.

Over €21,000 was spent by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) on private aerial support to help contain the three-day fire in late April.

Inspector Gary Thompson, who is in charge of the garda inquiry, said forensic experts had identified a single origin, alongside the main N71.

The cause was not deliberate, it was felt, but it was not clear exactly what had sparked the fire, he said.

The inspector said burning for land clearance appeared to be ruled out.

The Department of Housing and Heritage has revealed how the one-million-acre Glacier National Park in Montana, USA is working with the Killarney Park to compile satellite mapping and conduct ecological surveys of the damage.

“This coupled with a larger and broader ecological surveys will allow the Department to determine the long-term impacts of the recent fires,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Housing and Heritage.

The three-day Killarney fire was only brought under control with aerial firefighting support from the Air Corps and a private company. Aerial surveying was also carried out to assist the Garda forensic inquiry.

The bill, which is being paid by the NPWS, for the private support by Executive Helicopter Maintenance Ltd in Loughrea, Co Galway was €21,500 including VAT, documents released under Freedom of Information reveal.

Gorse fires are an annual occurrence in Killarney within and surrounding the national park, causing massive damage to habitat.

Many of the fires are linked to sheep grazing clearance each year, with the hills burnt to encourage new growth for the flocks surrounding the park.

No prosecutions have ever been brought despite a clamour by locals and environmentalists.

The Kerry branch of Extinction Rebellion have called for the annual gorse fire problem in Killarney to be addressed once and for all and measures to be taken to put a stop to it.

The Killarney Nature Conservation Group has called for extra patrols to be put in place each Spring as well as extra wildlife rangers.