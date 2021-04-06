Key Project Woodlands staff still not appointed

KEY managerial personnel have not yet been appointed to ‘Project Woodlands’, the latest strategy to reform the Department of Agriculture’s “chaotic” forestry licensing system.

More than a month after its launch, and eight months since legislation was drafted to straighten out the licensing process, the Department says the recruitment process is still “underway”.

Meanwhile, thousands of licence applications remain backlogged, monthly planting targets are being consistently missed and contractors and young foresters are continuing to leave the unravelling industry.

On the flip side, industry sources say timber prices are at “an all-time high” with quotes of €100 per cubic metre, as saw mills continue to rely on costly sawn log imports from Scotland.

A Department spokesperson said: “Recruitment of a project director, a specialist project manager and a systems analyst for Project Woodland is underway. All will work closely with the assistant secretary general responsible for forestry, and of course in charge of Project Woodland.”

IFA farm forestry chair Vincent Nally said: “The recruitment of these positions is positive and it’s overdue. The project manager needs specifically to be full-time and independent for stakeholders to have confidence in the process — that is intrinsic to its success.

“Project Woodlands has four different work streams feeding into the governance structure so there needs to be continuity.”

Delayed

He warned that the longer licences are delayed, the less likely a farmer will be to plant.

“If you have a licence and you have your road in, it’s gold dust at the minute,” he said. “But it’s not sustainable for mills to rely on a limited supply of logs from Scotland.”

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue last week admitted that much of the delay problem “lies at the door of the Department” and that reaching the country’s 8,000ha planting target this year will be “a very significant challenge”.

Just 2,000ha of new forestry was planted in 2020, while 4,500 applications awaited processing last month: 2,760 for felling, 1,009 for planting and 684 for roads.

Just 318 licences were approved for March: 52 for planting, 51 for roads, 161 for private felling and 53 for Coillte felling. Only 15 licences were issued for the week of March 19.

