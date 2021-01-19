Farming

Key dairy staff will need Covid 19 vaccination ahead of peak milk processing season — ICOS

Declan O'Brien

A small number of key operators in the dairy processing sector will have to be vaccinated for Covid-19 by mid-March to prevent any potential difficulties ahead of peak milk supplies during the spring and early summer, ICOS has claimed.

With processors facing an unprecedented level of milk production this year, ICOS confirmed that it had raised the issue of Covid-19 vaccination for vital dairy sector staff with the Department of Agriculture.

The co-operative representative body also expressed concern that the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccinations could expose dairy processors to unnecessary risks if essential personnel had not been vaccinated by March.

