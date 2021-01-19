Key dairy staff will need Covid 19 vaccination ahead of peak milk processing season — ICOS

Peak season milk processing could be disrupted if co-op staff haven’t been vaccinated, ICOS has warned.

A small number of key operators in the dairy processing sector will have to be vaccinated for Covid-19 by mid-March to prevent any potential difficulties ahead of peak milk supplies during the spring and early summer, ICOS has claimed.

With processors facing an unprecedented level of milk production this year, ICOS confirmed that it had raised the issue of Covid-19 vaccination for vital dairy sector staff with the Department of Agriculture.

The co-operative representative body also expressed concern that the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccinations could expose dairy processors to unnecessary risks if essential personnel had not been vaccinated by March.

“We have raised our concerns with DAFM in respect of the current slow progress of vaccination across the categories of people as set out by the HSE,” said TJ Flanagan, ICOS CEO. “In our view, given the seasonality of the milk supply, and the current high levels of Covid-19 in the community, there is a risk that milk processing at peak could be disrupted if co-op staff haven’t been vaccinated. “We have said that there are a relatively small number of key operators, nationally, who must be vaccinated by mid-March,” Mr Flanagan explained. With the national dairy herd having increased to almost 1.55 million cows, the processing sector will have to contend with a record volume of milk during the peak months of April, May and June when around 37pc of the annual supply is produced. This equates to around 3.25 billion litres.

