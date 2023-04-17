Farming

Kerry Group cuts milk price by 4 c/L for March due to ‘sluggish demand’ for dairy commodities

Kerry Group will also pay an additional 2 c/L (vat inclusive) at 3.30pc protein and 3.60pc fat on January, February and March volumes as part of its contractual commitment.

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Kerry Group has cut its milk price by 4 c/L for March supplies, as dairy markets currently experience a significant downturn, the co-op has said.

For March milk supplies farmers will receive 40 c/L (vat inclusive) at 3.30pc protein and 3.60pc fat. This equates to 43.88c/L (vat inclusive) at EU standard constituents 3.40pc protein and 4.20pc fat.

