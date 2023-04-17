Kerry Group cuts milk price by 4 c/L for March due to ‘sluggish demand’ for dairy commodities

Kerry Group has cut its milk price by 4 c/L for March supplies, as dairy markets currently experience a significant downturn, the co-op has said.

For March milk supplies farmers will receive 40 c/L (vat inclusive) at 3.30pc protein and 3.60pc fat. This equates to 43.88c/L (vat inclusive) at EU standard constituents 3.40pc protein and 4.20pc fat.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for March, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 43.66 c/L.

Kerry Group will also pay an additional 2 c/L (vat inclusive) at 3.30pc protein and 3.60pc fat on January, February and March volumes as part of its contractual commitment.

“Dairy markets are currently experiencing a significant downturn which is manifested in sluggish demand for dairy commodities,” a spokesperson for the co-op said.

“As a result, commodity prices have experienced a significant decline, reaching levels that cannot sustain current milk prices.

“Furthermore, the elevated costs of both farm and factory operations are exacerbating the challenging outlook for profitability among all stakeholders in the dairy industry.”

Last week, Lakeland Dairies also announced that it will cut its milk price by a further 4 c/L for March supplies.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price to 42.85 c/L inclusive of VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The March price includes an Input Support Payment of 1.5 c/L, inclusive of VAT, for all suppliers.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price by 3.5p/L to 35 p/L. The March price includes a supplementary Input Support Payment of 1.5 p/L.

A spokesperson for the company said that: “Volatile economic conditions, diminished consumer confidence and reductions in demand from dairy buyers are yielding consistently lower market returns, while global dairy supplies continue to run ahead of these reduced demand levels.

“This has necessitated an ongoing correction in milk prices pending any return to more balanced supply and demand conditions.

“Lakeland Dairies is seeking to implement any such adjustments arising from this market correction as sustainably as possible in the full understanding that milk producers are operating in a high-cost environment.”

The co-op has said that its intention remains to pay as high a milk price as possible in line with “currently unpredictable market conditions.”