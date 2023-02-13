Kerry Group and Lakeland Dairies cut milk price by 6c/L

Lakeland Dairies warned its suppliers that there will be "a significant milk price correction in the coming months." Photo Roger Jones.

Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group have both cut their milk price by 6c/L.

Kerry Group announced today that its base price for January milk supplies is 50c/L, inclusive of VAT, at 3.30pc protein and 3.60pc fat.

Lakeland Dairies will pay 52.85c/L for January milk, it said in a statement today. This price includes an Input Support Payment of 1.5c/L, inclusive of VAT, for all suppliers.

Last week, Lakeland Dairies warned its suppliers that there will be "a significant milk price correction in the coming months."

Dairy markets started turning towards the end of 2022 and have weakened very significantly in recent months with growth in global milk supplies continuing, Lakeland Dairies said in a statement issued today.

"High rates of inflation are affecting overall market sentiment. Demand has reduced, buyers have held back, exports have slowed and prices have eased considerably.

"This will have a continuing impact for all processors during 2023 and will continue to affect milk price, in line with weaker market conditions, over the coming months," Lakeland Dairies said.

"Lakeland Dairies is acutely aware that any pricing adjustments create challenges for dairy farmers, as input costs remain high. The co-operative will seek at all times to maximise returns for milk suppliers. While the overall balance of supply and demand is challenged by increasing supplies, softer demand and reduced returns, Lakeland will pay as competitive a milk price as possible, in line with market conditions."

In a text message to its suppliers last week, Lakeland Dairies said that butter and SMP are now c. 40pc lower than they were in September 2022.

"Unfortunately, this is going to result in a significant milk price correction in the coming months.

"We are endeavouring, as always, to maximise the return to you, but the supply and demand fundamentals are weighing heavily on the market at the moment. We will keep you posted as the market develops in the coming months," it said.

"Lakeland Dairies is continuing to monitor market developments and is keeping milk suppliers updated on an ongoing basis. The milk price is decided by the Board of the co-operative on a monthly basis taking all available information into consideration."