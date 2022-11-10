Farming

Kerry Co-op chairman has 'no problem' holding 'legitimate' vote on value of shares

The chairman of Kerry Co-op says he has “no problem” holding a Special General Meeting (SGM) to vote on “locking-in” the value of Kerry Co-op shares in relation to Kerry plc shares – “but the request must be legitimate”.

Speaking to the Farming Independent Denis Carroll also stated that, since his appointment as chairman of the Kerry Co-op board, “we have not engaged in talks with Kerry Group” as regards the previously proposed joint venture in milk processing between them.

