Kerry Co-op chairman has 'no problem' holding 'legitimate' vote on value of shares

The chairman of Kerry Co-op says he has “no problem” holding a Special General Meeting (SGM) to vote on “locking-in” the value of Kerry Co-op shares in relation to Kerry plc shares – “but the request must be legitimate”.

Speaking to the Farming Independent Denis Carroll also stated that, since his appointment as chairman of the Kerry Co-op board, “we have not engaged in talks with Kerry Group” as regards the previously proposed joint venture in milk processing between them.

It comes amid mounting pressure from, what informed sources have described as, a significant proportion of A and B co-op shareholders who fear the conversion rate of their shares may be reduced to less than 5.9 Kerry plc shares for each Kerry co-op share to fund a future purchase of Kerry's traditional dairy business.

As Kerry Co-op holds approximately 3.5 million co-op shares valued at an estimated €2 billion, it is understood this group of concerned shareholders has written to the board insisting they’ve gathered enough signatures “to force” an emergency vote to fix the 5.9 conversion rate into the rule book under the ongoing share redemption scheme.

Asked whether the SGM will go ahead Mr Carroll said: “If a legitimate request comes in with 20pc of the shareholders requesting it and representing 20pc of the shareholding I have no problem adhering to that request.

“The problem we have is we were about to put that very resolution to an SGM last June and we had to pull it at the last minute because of legal advice we got that it wasn’t an advisable thing to do.

“And we are now in a process, at board level, to assess that situation and see what options are open to us.

“I as chairman of Kerry co-op and we as a board have to follow the rules of the Kerry Co-op and within our rules that option is there for our shareholders and of course we will respect that option – but it has to be legitimate.”

The north-Killarney-based dairy farmer acknowledged that “there are genuine concerns out there” regarding people’s shareholding and “the capacity of the board to do things with it”.

“Certainly, there is concern out there that the shareholding within Kerry Co-op needs to be protected and we, as a board, fully share those concerns.

“We are in the process of formulating a plan to deal with a complexity of issues facing Kerry co-op in the juncture it is at and we, as a board, are going to deal with those in a calm, measured way.”

He said the big issue is there is a large cohort of shareholders who cannot access their shares through the redemption scheme because they would be in a higher tax rate, so the co-op "needs to come up with a mechanism where those people can access those shares and we are certainly looking at that".

“There is also the joint venture proposal which was put to the co-op a number of years ago and certainly we, as a board, would hope to revisit that at a future date," he said.

“But I want to clarify that what has appeared in the media ‘that there was a due diligence’ – that is not correct, we have done nothing. Since I became chairman, we have had no talks and we are not engaged in talks with Kerry Group as regards the joint venture."

However, one concerned co-op shareholder, who spoke on condition of anonymity shareholders are afraid the board will run with the idea of a joint venture, or buy the milk processing in total, then sell the plc shares and reduce the 5.9 conversion rate down to 5, 5.1 or 5.2."

“What we want is that the shareholders would get a vote, and a say, in how their money is spent. A co-op is meant to be democratic, different to a limited company or a plc. All our estimated 12,000 shareholders are paramount – whether you’ve one share or 10,000 shares we all have the same vote.”