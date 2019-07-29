Just 1 in 10 people consider their carbon footprint when purchasing food

Just 1 in 10 [9%] Irish people consider their carbon footprint when purchasing food, according to new research released today by the European Milk Forum (EMF).

It also found tha 4 out of 10 [41.7%] consider that the dairy sector has a negative impact on climate change.

However, 3 out of 4 [75.1%] Irish consumers state they are not aware of the range of measures and initiatives that Irish dairy farmers use to enhance sustainability on their farms.

Other findings from the Irish research reveal that nearly half [42.5%] of Irish consumers believe the dairy sector is economically important to Irish society with 4 out of 5 [82.9%] believing Irish dairy is produced authentically and sustainably.

Despite this low awareness of measures being taken by the dairy sector to improve sustainability at farm level, the majority, 4 out of 5 [84.5%] want the Irish dairy sector to continue to be successful and to support future generations.

The majority of Irish people believe in climate change but are optimistic about being able to stop some of the consequences. Reducing food waste and the recycling of waste continue to top the list for climate conscious actions by people but as few as 1 in 10 [9%] consider carbon footprint when purchasing food. In comparison to other European countries, Irish consumers believe they hold the main responsibility to tackle the effects of climate change, this compares to the Netherlands, France and Belgium who believe responsibility lies with the industry.

Commenting on the results, Zoe Kavanagh, Chief Executive of the National Dairy Council said it is heartening that our consumers value the Irish dairy’s outputs and the role of the Irish dairy farmer not only to produce nutritious products, but also the contribution they make to the fabric of our rural society.

"Ireland has a world renowned reputation in this sector with consumers identifying our products as far superior to elsewhere in the world."

Online Editors