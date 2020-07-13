Farming

Jim O'Brien: We are letting our mobile phones enslave us and rob us of the adventure of being human

Jim O'Brien

I had a hospital appointment last week, my final session of post-operative physiotherapy and my first face-to-face meeting with the physiotherapist since the Covid crisis began.

I arrived a few minutes early, and as I sat in the waiting area I flicked through the messages and emails on my phone. Before I knew it I was preoccupied by what I was reading as a few issues emerged on the screen that needed dealing with as soon as my appointment was over.

The physiotherapist greeted me warmly; we had come to know one another ‘virtually’ and were glad to meet, although with both of us wearing face masks it couldn’t be described as a face-to-face encounter.