Jeremy Clarkson says food prices should be ‘double’ what they are

Kate Ng

Jeremy Clarkson has said that food prices should be “double what they are” because of the “soul-destroying” work that goes into food farming.

The Top Gear star made the comments while recalling an experience when he and girlfriend Lisa Hogan had to help pigs on his farm mate during a downpour.

