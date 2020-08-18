It's mask up or face the risk of mart closures, farmers warned

The Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary has said he is "extremely concerned" at reports that some farmers are not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing at marts.

His comments come as ICOS called on farmers "not to close the mart sector by not wearing masks".

ICOS executive Ray Doyle said he expected mask wearing in marts to soon be made mandatory by the Government. But he urged farmers to wear masks ahead of this move.

"We are hoping positive peer pressure will encourage farmers to wear a mask," he said.

The work marts have put in with social distancing, increased hygiene and contact tracing has helped sales centres remain open, he said.

"The last thing we want is a source of infection traced back to a mart. We do not want the entire sector forced backwards."

Minister Calleary said it is essential that everyone takes steps to reduce the risk to themselves and to others from Covid-19. "I would urge all those participating in marts to maintain social distance, and where they cannot do this to ensure they are wearing masks," he said.

Farming Independent reporters have seen sparse use of face masks and poor social distancing at several marts. Writing in today's paper, two doctors highlight the particular vulnerability of farmers to Covid-19 as a result of their age and health profile.

Waterford GP Derek Casey said he has seen first-hand what Covid-19 can do to patients, including farmers who are often sitting ducks for this airborne disease.

"At-risk farmers with various medical conditions huddling around a sales ring with the inevitable hand-shaking, chatting and the odd fella spitting on his hand to seal a deal - last year it was all very innocent stuff; this year it is enough to send a shiver down your spine," Dr Casey said.

