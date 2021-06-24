Farming

‘It’s logical for Ireland to produce more beef, not less’ – economist David McWilliams

David McWilliams. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

It is “logical” for Ireland to “produce more, not less” agri-food products because of the country’s “much lower” input/output ratio compared to many other EU member states, leading economist David McWilliams has stated.

The adjunct professor of global economics at Trinity College Dublin told a US-based agricultural conference that Irish farming has been “slightly hijacked” by “a generic ideology” that, he says, doesn’t fully appreciate the country’s grass-based and climatic “gifts”.

Addressing the Alltech One Ideas Conference, Mr McWilliams said: "An interesting way to look at agriculture is that agriculture is ultimately evolutionary – certain countries have traits that are successful evolutionary-wise as traits survive, and those traits tend to be natural.

