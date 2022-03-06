‘It’s far from certain that asking farmers to plant crops is the best use of our resources’

Reports that farmers could be asked to grow crops this year have been questioned by the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) before a meeting of the farm organisations and the Minister for Agriculture.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has called a meeting of farming organisations for Tuesday, to discuss the disruption to the sector as well as the current market situation as a result of the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

"I have asked members of the main farming bodies to attend a meeting in my Department on Tuesday to assess the situation and how we can work closely and collaboratively in the time ahead."

It was also confirmed that a rapid response team within the Department, which will be headed up by Secretary General Brendan Gleeson and will report to the Minister, has been established to act actively monitor the developing situation.

"At times like these, food is our most important resource so, as a Department, we are taking every possible proactive step to ensure that we are agile and can respond to this rapidly evolving situation," Minister McConalogue said.

However, IFA President Tim Cullinan said that in light of media reports that farmers may be asked to grow crops this year, to help alleviate a possible shortage of grain in Europe, there has been no discussion with farmers on the matter.

“It would be very unwise of the Government to make any decisions on this before engaging fully with farmers,” he warned.

“We are in very challenging times and farmers will certainly play our part in any national or European effort,” he said.

“However, it is far from certain that asking all farmers to plant crops is the best use of the resources that are likely to be available to us,” he said.

“The biggest issue facing farmers is the rocketing cost and availability of inputs. This is where the Government needs to focus their efforts, as well as looking at some of their own regulations,” he said.

“Irish farming is very different than it was in the 1940s. What was done then may not be the solution today,” he said.

Earlier this week, Minister McConalogue attended a meeting of European Agriculture Ministers to discuss the Ukraine crisis. At the meeting, EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski confirmed that market support measures under CMO regulations would be made available when required.

Minister McConalogue said he welcomed the Commissioner's commitment to support the agri sector and following the EU Council of Minister's meeting, he has written to the Commissioner to ensure that any supports can be rolled out rapidly to support the sector.

"I will continue to work with my European colleagues to deliver supports if and when they are needed," the Minister said.