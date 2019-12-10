It’s an insult to farmers to have quality product discounted down to unsustainable levels, in order to get foot fall through the shops to get footfall through the shops and build market share, the IFA has said.

It’s an insult to farmers to have quality product discounted down to unsustainable levels, in order to get foot fall through the shops to get footfall through the shops and build market share, the IFA has said.

It’s an insult to farmers to see food discounted to unsustainable prices – IFA

IFA President Joe Healy said the Association is prepared to continue its series of blockades at retailers for a sixth or seventh day, to get a significant price rise for beef farmers. The Farmers Association is today blockading Musgraves/SuperValu central distribution centre in Kilcock, Kildare after targeting Aldi, Lidl and Tesco in recent days. According to IFA beef farmers should not accept the current beef price on offer from the factories and demand a lot more

Healy said retailers must put pressure on processors to return a better price to farmers. “The retailers are a very significant part of this food chain. If they put the pressure on the processor to pass back a significant price rise, then a price rise would come back. They also need to show more respect to the food producers.

The recent price rise by ABP, he said, only brought them in line with others.

The latest Bord Bia Index shows price gap with export markets has widened. “We need a significant price rise – that is a lot closer to the gap that’s there that Bord Bia has highlighted.”

90pc of our beef is going into European markets, he said, with the gap between the beef prices here and there widening.

“The facts are the factories held back on these market price improvements to farmers over the last five to six weeks and the Bord Bia Price Index proves this,” he said.

“The latest EU Commission beef price data shows that cattle prices in our main export market in the UK have increased again for week ending December 1 to the equivalent of €4.13/kg, which is 52c/kg or €187 per head ahead of Irish prices. He said the UK price return has increased again with sterling improved to 84p/€.

“This level of a price gap is unsustainable and Irish cattle prices have to rise further, immediately.”

Healy also said that farmers were also angry that SuperValu were promoting a ‘save 33%’ offer on Irish beef at the weekend. “This unsustainable discounting ends up being paid for by farmers,” he said.

As part of their campaign for higher beef prices, the IFA blockaded the Musgraves Central Distribution Centre (CDC) in Kilcock, Co Kildare. The protest will last 12 hours and follows similar action at the Tesco central distribution centre in Dublin yesterday and the Aldi and Lidl CDCs last week.









Online Editors