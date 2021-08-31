Is dairy-calf-to-beef production ‘a real option’ or ‘a recipe for disaster’?

Farm leaders have had mixed responses to calls for suckler farmers to consider converting to dairy-calf-to-beef production.

In last week’s edition, outgoing Teagasc director and economist Professor Gerry Boyle insisted that dairy beef systems “can be profitable” when the conditions are right.

He said that, in many areas, dairy beef was “the only really feasible alternative” to suckling where several farmers are “using up their Single Farm Payment to subsidise a non-profitable farming activity”.

It comes amid mounting concern over potential restrictions to suckler cow numbers under the next CAP in a bid to reduce agricultural emissions.

But in response to the matter, ICSA President Dermot Kelleher said “rearing hundreds of poor beef merit dairy calves would be a recipe for disaster” for suckler farmers.

“Unless dairy farmers give up the trend for Jersey and Kiwi cross, farmers trying to rear their calves for profit are on a hiding to nothing.

“Sexed semen could actually make things worse in the long run as it will further intensify selection for milk solids and fertility and lead to even less concern about other traits.

“Dairy farmers that want someone to rear their calves will have to compromise to a more balanced breeding programme, with more British Friesian/Fleckvieh and less Jersey influence. Bringing in subsidies to incentivise people to rear calves born to Jersey/Kiwi cross animals is a scandalous waste of scarce CAP funds.”

INHFA President Colm O’Donnell said that while dairy beef “may be an option” for some suckler farmers, it will “never be an option” for the majority.

“Many suckler farmers don’t have the farm structure in the form of housing or quality land base to finish cattle on their farm.

“Suckler farmers that have spent years improving their stock are proud of the quality they are now producing. The idea that they would embrace a lower quality animal in terms of beef carcass is something that many could never contemplate.”

IFA President Tim Cullinan urged Teagasc to support the suckler herd which contributes €2bn to beef exports.

“Our export markets value the quality beef that we produce. The exports will only continue if we implement policies to bring beef farmers towards viability.

“Our pre-budget submission has a target of €300 per suckler cow. If Government is serious about maintaining the beef sector, then it has to provide proper funding for beef farmers.”

ICMSA President Pat McCormack welcomed Prof Boyle’s “very fair” assessment of the situation.

“ICMSA is not in the business of elevating one farming sector over another, but the facts, logic and figures quoted by the professor are just irrefutable.

“If national economic interests and scientific scope have anything to do with which sectors are managed through the transition to lower emissions, then logic dictates that it is our dairy sector, underpinned by our family dairy farmers, that will be the sector most carefully sustained.

“Dairy-calf-to-beef has to be a real option for those farmers looking for better margins and within a progressive sustainable basis.”