Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Is dairy-calf-to-beef production ‘a real option’ or ‘a recipe for disaster’?

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Farm leaders have had mixed responses to calls for suckler farmers to consider converting to dairy-calf-to-beef production.

In last week’s edition, outgoing Teagasc director and economist Professor Gerry Boyle insisted that dairy beef systems “can be profitable” when the conditions are right.

He said that, in many areas, dairy beef was “the only really feasible alternative” to suckling where several farmers are “using up their Single Farm Payment to subsidise a non-profitable farming activity”.

Most Watched

Privacy