Irish land value soars by over 11% in 2022

Irish land values grew by 11.5pc in 2022, with a 2.9pc increase seen in the fourth quarter, according to a new report from the Sherry FitzGerald Agricultural Land Barometer.

This compares to a growth rate of 10% in 2021. It is the largest increase in agricultural land prices recorded since Sherry FitzGerald began recording prices in 2013.

At the end of 2022, the weighted average price of farmland nationally, excluding Dublin, stood at approximately €10,850.

The strong growth seen in Ireland continued throughout the year, despite a turbulent economic environment which saw consumer price inflation peak at 9.2pc.

Price growth was seen throughout the country in 2022, with the midlands being the standout region, experiencing a 21.9pc increase in price per acre.

The southwest (+16.6pc), midwest (+12.9pc) and mideast (+11.1pc) also experienced significant price increases, with the growth in each region respectively being more than double that seen in 2021.

This was followed by the west (+8.5pc) and southeast (+5.4pc). The border region saw only 2.7pc of growth throughout 2022, this is compared with 13.2pc for the previous year.

The most expensive region for agricultural land at the end of 2022 was the mideast, with a price per acre of €12.667, up from a price of €11,400 in 2021.

The west region remains the least expensive region, with a price per acre of €6,634.

Commenting on the market, Philip Guckian, Associate Director Country Farms, Homes and Estates said: “The growth in land values seen in 2022 will come as no shock given the exceptional performance seen across the agricultural sectors.

“Dairy, tillage and cattle farms have had one of the most successful years in recent history, despite the unstable economic climate.

“Land values across the country experienced growth of 11.5pc in 2022, overshadowing the distinguishable growth seen throughout 2021. This will come as an encouraging sign for potential vendors who are looking to offload their lands.

“There is also an increasing appetite for land from non-farming buyers who are looking to extend their outdoor space, aided by an increase in Irish household savings. We expect 2023 to be another strong year for the agricultural land market.”

The weighted average price per acre for prime arable land for 2022 stood at €13,014, compared with €11,577 in 2021.

The weighted average price of an acre of prime grassland now stands at €12,170, up from €11,000 in 2021.