Irish land value soars by over 11% in 2022

CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Irish land values grew by 11.5pc in 2022, with a 2.9pc increase seen in the fourth quarter, according to a new report from the Sherry FitzGerald Agricultural Land Barometer.

This compares to a growth rate of 10% in 2021. It is the largest increase in agricultural land prices recorded since Sherry FitzGerald began recording prices in 2013.

