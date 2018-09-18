Irish farming could follow the UK down the Brexit rabbit hole

'If you don't know where you're going, any road will get you there," the Mad Hatter told Alice in Wonderland. That's what one source in Europe said to me recently, when I asked, 'how are the British really dealing with Brexit?'

For the most part, Ireland's attention around Brexit has focused on our own dependency on the UK market, and the value and volume of food and drink exports to our nearest neighbour.

With Irish food and drink exports to the UK worth a massive €4.5bn and accounting for 35pc of our total exports, it's no wonder we've been focused on the potential impact on this.

But what does throw more light on the trade situation is how the UK is coping with preparing itself since it voted to leave the EU in June 2016.

In a nutshell, its preparations are worryingly poor, and that's according to its own industry watchdog.

A recent report by the UK's Comptroller and Auditor General pulls no punches on how ready the UK's Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is for Brexit. It's not. It says the department has missed a large proportion of its own milestones and quite simply "the risk of Defra not delivering all its EU exit portfolio in a no-deal scenario is high and, until recently, not well understood".

Without having its own house in order, the real threat to Irish agri-food exports is very real.

Ireland imports €3.5bn of food and drink from the UK and billions more across the UK land bridge from the EU.