Irish farming could follow the UK down the Brexit rabbit hole

For the UK to continue exporting animals and animal products, it must comply with international health requirements and all exports must be accompanied by an export health certificate.
Defra currently has a spreadsheet-based system for export health certificates - but does not expect to be able to handle the significant increase in volume that may occur. In other words, the UK is not in a position to guarantee the same food supply it currently enjoys in and out through its borders.
And that's key - its borders.
One of the main benefits of being in a single market and a customs union is that suppliers do not have to worry about border checks and customs duties, while documentation requirements are simple. A two-minute inspection at a border post would lead to tailbacks of 15km, some predict, while a four-minute check would lead to tailbacks of 50km.
'Poor quality' Brexit preparations by the UK risks billions of pounds of food exports and imports, and a cheap food policy by the UK would see Irish food and drink exports priced out of the market.
But the real cost will be to Irish exports.
The lack of progress in London has forced many of Ireland's food and drink companies to adopt the maxim, 'hope for the best and prepare for the worst'.
More than 90pc of Irish dairy produce from our 18,500 dairy farmers is exported, cheddar in particular is exposed in almost every type of Brexit, and many of our members have initiated investment plans to reflect that exposure and mitigate the risk presented to companies and farmer suppliers.
Some 60pc of Irish cheddar exports currently go to the UK and the problem for Irish dairy exporters is we have nowhere else to send that cheddar - nobody else eats cheddar.
The sector also fears that a hard Brexit would see two billion litres of Irish milk possibly having to look for a new home, as well as the milk other countries currently send to the UK - flooding other markets and dragging down the price in what would be a vastly over-supplied marketplace.
Our beef farmers face a similarly bleak outlook. Our beef is produced to the highest standards in the world, but at a cost.
So when the door closes to a market that takes around 50pc of our beef, Ireland will be left with four choices: continue to send it to the UK where it would be slapped with a WTO tariff - increasing its shelf price by around 50pc; find new markets willing to pay a premium for our beef (that would be around 250,000 tonnes that currently goes to the UK); flood current markets with that 250,000 tonnes and drive down prices; or Ireland significantly cuts back its beef production.
It's impossible to predict what will happen when, or more importantly if, Brexit happens after March 29.
But one thing is for certain, while Ireland is more prepared than the UK, it is still too reliant on a country that doesn't know what it wants or where it's going.
With the clock ticking, it's farmers and workers in the agri-food sector who face losing their livelihoods when all is said and done. That's 170,000 jobs on the line if we lose access to our single most important market.
All because the UK seems totally lost down the Brexit rabbit hole.
Irish Independent