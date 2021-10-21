Farming

Irish farmers will see red over EU plan to pay them to produce less food

The new CAP will attempt to balance the climate crisis and agriculture's needs Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

For decades, the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) had a simple goal: encouraging production of plentiful food supplies at low prices for EU citizens.

To do this, it in essence guaranteed prices for farmers.

This policy was in some ways too successful, and in the Eighties and Nineties, technological advancements in agriculture saw food become literally too plentiful, with ‘butter mountains’ and ‘wine lakes’. So the EU decided to pull price supports and support farmer incomes instead.

