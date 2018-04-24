Irish farmers set to milk benefits of EU trade deal with Mexico

A new trade deal between the European Union and Mexico could help Ireland's agri-food sector diversify as Brexit looms.

A new trade deal between the European Union and Mexico could help Ireland's agri-food sector diversify as Brexit looms.

Under the agreement, reached last Saturday, practically all trade in goods between the EU and Mexico will now be duty-free, including goods in the agricultural sector.

The agreement, which will secure considerable volume for milk powder exports, starting with 30,000 tonnes from entry into force, and rising to 50,000 tonnes of milk powder exports from the EU after five years, is expected to bring benefit for Irish dairy farmers, with the industry in Ireland currently exporting 90pc of its produce. Conor Mulvihill, director of Dairy Industry Ireland, said the deal was a "rather unexpected development" and represents a "massive positive" for the agricultural sector in Ireland.

"Certainly, for the Irish dairy industry it represents another piece of the jigsaw for our Brexit diversification strategy," said Mr Mulvihill. "While details of the deal are still to emerge, this should be of benefit to deliver for our farmers and our export-dependent industry."