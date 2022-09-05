Irish beef breaks into Japanese premium market

Irish beef has its first foothold in the Japanese premium market, with Longford-based John Stone agreeing to supply luxury department store Isetan – Japan’s equivalent of Brown Thomas.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue was in Tokyo to launch the deal, whereby John Stone will supply the Kojima Shoten shop in Isetan’s food hall and 14 restaurants in the high-end store. This is the first Irish beef to gain a listing in premium Japanese retail.

In 2019, the CEO of Kojima Shoten, Yasunari Kojima, came to Ireland on a study visit as part of a Bord Bia-led European Beef and Lamb campaign.

Bord Bia’s interim CEO Michael Murphy said the sale of Irish grass-fed beef “in one of the world’s most prestigious department stores is a strong endorsement of the quality and reputation of From Farm to Fork”.

“Irish beef exports to Japan rose in value by 28pc to reach €28 million last year. While the majority of these exports are imported frozen and destined for food-service and manufacturing, this launch reflects the growing opportunity for Irish beef to find a niche among premium suppliers, with trade buyers showing increasing interest in Irish grass fed beef.”

John Stone, a family business, supply some of the world’s leading hotels and restaurants with Irish beef and lamb from their headquarters in Ballymahon.

Although primarily food-service specialists, they offer retail-packed steaks to select customers.

“We partner only with those who are equally committed to providing the highest-quality taste experience,” said managing director Tim Stone.

Bord Bia’s South East Asia director Ciarán Gallagher

added: “Irish exports to Japan have been growing rapidly in recent years, with total exports increasing in value by 56pc from €112m in 2018 to €175m last year.

“Building lasting trade relationships in Japan takes time and a strong understanding of local business nuances.”

The launch of Irish beef at Isetan is part of a wider Bord Bia meat promotional campaign to drive awareness and growth of Irish meat and seafood across Japan.

Japanese consumers have tended to prefer grain-fed beef to grass fed, due to the reputation of their own grain-fed Wagyu beef, coupled with the successful marketing, over many years, of grain-fed US beef.

Last year, Bord Bia undertook a test project with 300 Japanese consumers to understand how grass-fed Irish beef is perceived.

The first stage examined attitudes to grass-fed beef, while the second involved blind taste testing.

The study uncovered positive perceptions of grass-fed beef among participants who considered it to be healthier, natural and friendly to the environment.

Irish beef was compared to beef from the USA, Australia and Japan, examining taste, texture, fat content, marbling and appearance when raw and cooked.

Irish beef performed strongly against grass-fed Australian beef, matching or beating it on every attribute.

The results indicate that Japanese consumers enjoy the taste and smell of Irish grass-fed beef.