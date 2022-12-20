Ireland’s richest families over eight times more likely to inherit land

Ireland’s richest 20pc of families are over eight times more likely to inherit land, according to new CSO figures.

Of these wealthy households, 33pc inherited land, while among the least wealthy 20pc, just 4pc inherited land. The median value of land inherited by the top 20pc is €317,200.

Fresh data from the 2020 household finance and consumption survey also revealed that just 7pc of Irish families have ever received an inheritance or gift of land.

The value of land as an asset continues to be a contentious issue, recirculated into the spotlight recently with the introduction of the new residential zoned land tax (RZLT).

Commenting on the RZLT, IFA farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh highlighted that most farms may be considered ‘asset rich, cash poor’.

“Average on-farm assets in 2021 were estimated at €885k, 87pc relating to land and buildings. However, average farm income was less than €35k with wide variation depending on farm size and farm system,” she said.

“Farmers are private landowners who utilise land for food production and earn an honest living. Farmers hold land to farm, not hoard it as an investment. This undeniable fact has to be recognised.”

The RZLT will be calculated at 3pc of the market value of land within its scope.

The CSO statisticians also revealed that, of the 36pc of households in Ireland that received intergenerational wealth transfers, 57pc received money, 23pc inherited or were gifted their home, and 19pc got land. The type of transfer with the highest value was land, with a median current value of €176,300. CSO statistician in the income, wealth and consumption (ICW) division Brian Cahill said the median value of all intergenerational wealth transfers was €80,200.

Households in the eastern and midland region were more likely to expect to receive an inheritance or gift, with one in four households having reported this expectation, compared to 18pc of those in the southern region and 13pc of those in the northern and western region.

Older households were more likely to have received a wealth transfer at some point, with 46pc of households where the reference person was aged 55 to 64 years having received at least one inheritance or gift, compared with 27pc of households where the reference person was aged under 35 years.

Transfer value

The median transfer value for households where the reference person was under 35 was €15,000, while the value for those aged 65 or over was €109,600.

Four in 10 households where the reference person had a third level degree or above received an intergenerational transfer compared to three in 10 households where the reference person’s highest level of education was primary school or below.

The net wealth of households that had received an intergenerational transfer was €334,100, compared with €133,100 for households that had not received a transfer.

Households were most likely to receive transfers from their parents, accounting for 70pc of inheritances or gifts.