Ireland’s richest families over eight times more likely to inherit land

  • Just 7pc of Irish families have ever received an inheritance or gift of land.
The intergenerational transfer of wealth with the highest value was land, with a median current value of €176,300 for recipient households. Expand

The intergenerational transfer of wealth with the highest value was land, with a median current value of €176,300 for recipient households.

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Ireland’s richest 20pc of families are over eight times more likely to inherit land, according to new CSO figures.

Of these wealthy households, 33pc inherited land, while among the least wealthy 20pc, just 4pc inherited land. The median value of land inherited by the top 20pc is €317,200.

