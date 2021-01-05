Farming

Farming

Ireland’s newest MEP on balancing his 300-cow dairy farm with his European job

Ireland’s newest MEP, Colm Markey, expects his experience as a former Macra president to stand him in good stead as he balances the demands of his new role with running a fulltime dairy farm in Louth

New Midlands North west MEP Colm Markey on his farm in Corstown, Togher, Drogheda Co. Louth Expand

In the late 1980s, as many of his friends headed off to college, Colm Markey faced a tough choice.

The farm next door to the teenager’s homeplace near Drogheda Co Louth was up for sale and his parents told him they’d buy it if he stayed at home to farm it.

“Ye may buy it so,” he said, and so began his career in agriculture.

