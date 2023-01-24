Ireland joins forces with eight EU member states to defend live exports

Ireland has joined forces with eight EU member states to defend live animal exports in the EU.

In a joint paper ahead of a Meeting of EU Agriculture Ministers next week, the French, Greek, Irish, Latvian, Lithuanian, Portuguese, Romanian and Spanish delegations stated animal transport is a critical activity in animal production systems in Europe and worldwide.

They said any revision of EU law in this area should be based on “strong technical and scientific knowledge” while ensuring the economic competitiveness of EU agricultural enterprises.

The countries also said the objective of any revision of the legislation should be the continued facilitation of “high welfare” trade and export of live animals, and not be focused on measures aimed at prohibiting or limiting certain types of transport.

The group highlighted that for sustainable use of the seasonal resources of natural pastures, some animal productions, namely cattle and sheep, are also seasonal.

Read More

“So it is essential, given the concentration of supply in certain periods, to ensure the transport of animals within the EU and/or to nearby third countries.

“Failure to continue this facilitation will have an unintended consequence of impacting overall animal welfare negatively.

“For example, citizens in nearby third countries will likely be obliged to source animals from more distant non-EU suppliers with less developed animal welfare provisions,” it said.

The group also said that whenever possible, alternatives to the transport of live animals should be pursued, such as transporting meat or genetic material which, given their complexity, should be well supported. However, it said the lack of a cold chain capacity in many developing countries is just one limiting factor to the transport and distribution of meat.

Providing more space, lowering maximum temperatures and keeping journey times to a minimum are all needed to improve the welfare of farmed animals during transport, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recommended last year.

Notably for Ireland’s live calf export sector, the EFSA found animals will get thirsty after nine hours and hungry after 12 hours, which it said “should be considered” when selecting the maximum journey time as well.

“Maximum journey time should consider the stress (and sometimes fear) that the animals will experience continuously or semi-continuously,” stated the EFSA.

It said animals needed to be unloaded from the transport vehicle to suitable premises to end the exposure to the hazards of transport and allow them to eat, drink and recover.

The current EU legislation on the protection of animals during transport entered into force in 2005. A European Commission’s ongoing review of legislation aims to align it with the latest scientific evidence, broaden its scope, make it easier to enforce and ultimately ensure a higher level of animal welfare.

The Commission’s proposal is expected in the second half of 2023.

Read More

​

​