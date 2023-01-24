Farming

Farming

Ireland joins forces with eight EU member states to defend live exports

Any new legislation should focus on the &ldquo;high welfare&rdquo; of trade and export of live animals. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Any new legislation should focus on the “high welfare” of trade and export of live animals. Photo: Getty Images

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Ireland has joined forces with eight EU member states to defend live animal exports in the EU.

In a joint paper ahead of a Meeting of EU Agriculture Ministers next week, the French, Greek, Irish, Latvian, Lithuanian, Portuguese, Romanian and Spanish delegations stated animal transport is a critical activity in animal production systems in Europe and worldwide.

