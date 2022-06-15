Farming

Ireland has imported 98,000t of animal feed ingredients from Russia this year

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Ireland has imported some 98,407t of animal feed ingredients from Russia this year despite a ban on Russian-flagged ships docking in EU ports under EU-wide sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

It comes the Minister for Agriculture confirmed to RTE that two boats carrying animal feed inputs were granted special permission to land in Ireland in recent weeks.

