Ireland has imported 98,000t of animal feed ingredients from Russia this year

Ireland has imported some 98,407t of animal feed ingredients from Russia this year despite a ban on Russian-flagged ships docking in EU ports under EU-wide sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

It comes the Minister for Agriculture confirmed to RTE that two boats carrying animal feed inputs were granted special permission to land in Ireland in recent weeks.

The exemptions for the boats to land were given by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, RTE reports.

The boats were carrying barley, soya hulls and wheat, which are used for dairy, pig and poultry rations.

According to the Department of Enterprise from April 16 2022 EU sanctions prohibit vessels registered under the flag of Russia from accessing EU ports.

Although it has been stated that exemptions were given by the Irish Government to allow two boatloads from Russia to dock at Irish ports carrying some imports, new figures, obtained by the Farming Independent, outline that between January 1 and May 31 the country imported 71,907t of dried (sugar) beet pulp, 9,000t of sunflower seed meal feed, 8,000t of (sugar) beet molasses, 6,200t of soyabean hulls, and 3,300t of sunflower seed meal from the Russian Federation.

Overall, the Department of Agriculture figures show that some 1.85m tonnes of animal feed ingredients have been shipped to Irish ports from some 44 countries to date this year.

The largest feed imports shipments arrived from the US totalling at 385,458t – mainly distillers dried grain (120,620t), maize gluten feed (91,112t), and soyabean (86,000t).

Argentina also supplied the Irish market with 291,669t of feed ingredients over the same period, largely comprised of soyabean feed shipments.

Canada, meanwhile, supplied Ireland with 243,277t of feed ingredients up to last month, largely comprised of maize stocks on 211,274t.

Furthermore, some 166,369t of feed ingredients arrived from France – largely maize (70,339t), barley (29,304t), and rape seed meal (27,423t); some 123,086t of feed ingredients arrived from the UK, mainly wheat (59,680t) and barley (46,646t); and a total 116,500t of maize arrived from Ukraine over the same period.

Ireland is just 36pc self-efficient in animal concentrate feeds considered a key dietary source of energy and protein in livestock, pig, and poultry systems.

As such the country generally imports an estimated 3.5 million tonnes of feed ingredients from across the world on an annual basis. The country’s huge import dependency is further explained by the EU’s acute deficit in protein feed.

In a statement a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture said: “The sourcing of feed and feed materials is a commercial consideration for those companies engaged in the trading of feed materials.

“Import companies endeavour to purchase feed materials at the most favourable price relative to their availability and supply.

“The State does not source feed materials directly but plays an important role in ensuring that imported feed complies with the safety requirements of EU feed legislation.

“Both the Russian Federation and Ukraine have supplied feed to Ireland previously, particularly wheat, maize and sugar beet pulp; alternative sources of these products are now being used.”