Investigation underway following fatal farming accident in Cork

Stock picture
Stock picture
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

A man (70s) has died in Cork following an accident on a farm.

Gardaí at Clonakilty are investigating as a fatal farming accident the death of the man following an incident on a farm in Leap, Co Cork yesterday afternoon.

The alarm was raised at approximately 1.30pm when the man was discovered unresponsive and injured in a farm shed.

It’s understood he had been attending to livestock.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Both the local Coroner and HSA have been notified. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Diageo buys €275m of goods and services from Irish firms and farmers each year

Guinness maker warns suppliers of Brexit hit

No substance to Kepak's €6.5m plant expansion announcement,...

Dairy numbers continue to surge but suckler cow herd in freefall
The Tories have proposed changes to animal slaughter rules (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Tories propose ban on live exports
Farmers protest outside ABP Christendom, Ferrybank, Co Waterford. Photo Roger Jones.

Factories bring a halt to legal threats hanging over protesting beef...
Phil Hogan

Hogan confirms talks over transitional CAP as uncertainty hangs over reform plans
A bull stands in a field with a disused Customs Facilitation Office in the background on the border in Carrickcarnon, Ireland, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Welsh farmers threaten legal action if Brexit allows 'back-door' for Irish beef...


Top Stories

Joe Healy: President of the Irish Farmers Association. Picture: Collins

Three candidates make the IFA presidential cut
Stock image

Slaughter backlog pushes prices down as farmers demand ban on beef imports
Damage limitation: Michael Creed says the way business is done must change. Photo: Gerry Mooney

More than 70pc of agri-food firms 'failing to prepare'
Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Farmers could be paid for carbon cuts - Hogan
Presence: The new Garda strategy will involve more frontline policing and ties to rural communities

Charlie Flanagan: 'Small changes will have a big impact in keeping rural...
Beef data: The QPS chassis has had a number of bonuses bolted on under the Beef Quality Assurance Scheme

Ciaran Dolan: Beef grid needs to reflect the new realities of a changed industry
Phil Hogan

Ireland's Phil Hogan undergoes three hour grilling by MEPs before new EU gig...