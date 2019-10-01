Investigation underway following fatal farming accident in Cork

A man (70s) has died in Cork following an accident on a farm.

Gardaí at Clonakilty are investigating as a fatal farming accident the death of the man following an incident on a farm in Leap, Co Cork yesterday afternoon.

The alarm was raised at approximately 1.30pm when the man was discovered unresponsive and injured in a farm shed.

It’s understood he had been attending to livestock.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Both the local Coroner and HSA have been notified. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.

