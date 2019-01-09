Investigation launched after farmer dies tragically while demolishing shed

A Co. Mayo farmer died tragically today after part of the roof of a shed which he was demolishing fell on him.

The tragedy occurred in a townland near the village of Ballindine in the afternoon.

The remains of the middle-aged victim, who is married with a family, have been taken to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar) where a post mortem will take place tomorrow.

Both An Garda Siochana and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

Farm accident death figures were down 40pc in 2018, according to figures released from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

The farming sector, which has consistently been the most dangerous sector in which to work, featured 15 work-related deaths last year compared to 25 in 2017.