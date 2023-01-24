'Interim scheme' in place as new forestry programme awaits EU approval

The Government’s €1.3 billion Forestry Programme (2023-2027) is still yet to be ratified for State aid approval by the European Commission, it has emerged.

The Department of Agriculture says it has introduced new “interim arrangements” to ensure that those with valid licence approvals can avail of the current planting season under the higher grant and premium rates proposed to be paid under the new programme.

As of yesterday, 73 afforestation applications and 15 roads applications have been approved under the interim schemes.

It comes amid ongoing controversy over Coillte’s decision to team up with a UK-based asset manager to form a new forestry investment fund – reliant on grants and premia from the Department of Agriculture – to kick start fresh commercial planting rates in Ireland.

While Coillte insist their partnership with Gresham House is key to meeting Ireland’s climate targets, farmers fear they will be priced out of the land market and critics claim the move will harm the rural economy and damage confidence in forestry.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett are set to be questioned on the debacle by the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee tomorrow.

Asked why State aid approval for the new forestry programme, expected to be up and running for January 1, has been delayed a Department spokesperson said:

“The previous State Aid Guidelines in the agricultural and forestry sectors and in rural areas expired on 31 December 2022, and have now been replaced with a revised version as of January 2023.

“Formal application for State Aid for the new forestry programme could not have been submitted to the European Commission until the revised guidelines were in place.

“The Department is working intensively to submit the formal application and secure full State Aid approval for the Forestry Programme 2023 – 2027 as early as possible.

“This Department notes the urgency with which planting activity must take place, given both our ambitious targets and the need to ensure the continuation of work for this sector.

“In consideration of this, the Department has introduced new interim arrangements. Under the interim scheme applicants can receive annual payments as high as €1,103 per hectare for 20 years, significantly higher than rates offered by the previous afforestation scheme.

“Any valid licence holders as of 31 December 2022 can proceed with planting and road building, and applications to proceed now with planting under the proposed new grant and premium rates are already being received and processed by the Department.

“The launch of the programme is a matter of the utmost priority for the Department and officials are engaging intensively with the Commission on this matter, with a view to secure full State aid approval as early as possible.”

Asked why sign-off has not yet been given on Ireland's new Forestry Programme a European Commission spokesperson said: “The Commission is in contact with the Irish authorities on this matter. We cannot comment on the content of these contacts nor prejudge their timing or outcome.”

It is understood that in general, the duration of the Commission’s assessment of State aid measures usually depends on a number of factors, including the timing and quality of information submitted by the relevant Member State or the complexity of the measure.