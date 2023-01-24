Farming

'Interim scheme' in place as new forestry programme awaits EU approval

As of yesterday, 73 afforestation applications and 15 roads applications have been approved under the interim schemes. Expand

As of yesterday, 73 afforestation applications and 15 roads applications have been approved under the interim schemes.

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

The Government’s €1.3 billion Forestry Programme (2023-2027) is still yet to be ratified for State aid approval by the European Commission, it has emerged.

The Department of Agriculture says it has introduced new “interim arrangements” to ensure that those with valid licence approvals can avail of the current planting season under the higher grant and premium rates proposed to be paid under the new programme.

