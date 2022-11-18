INHFA withdraws support for final report of Beef and Sheep Vision Group

The INHFA said Its national council raised concerns about the Food Vision interim report, including suggestions to reduce the calving down age to 24 months and the age of slaughter for cattle to 24 months.

The INHFA has withdrawn its support for the final report of the Food Vision Group, which is being discussed today.

After a meeting of the INHFA's national council earlier this week the body was mandated to withdraw its support of the Food Vision Beef and Sheep group.

In a statement read out to the meeting today, and seen by the Farming Independent, it said that measures 8 and 9 of the interim report, are "effectively a cull of our suckler herd" and "we cannot and should not proceed without a socio-economic assessment relating to the farming system and the wider rural economy that these farming systems support".

On a proposed reduction in the age of calving the INHFA said it has "always stated that this is not achievable in an extensive farming model". It goes on to say that this early calving date is not achievable for many suckler farmers often operating on fragmented holdings.

Further, the INHFA in its statement to the group, said that reducing the age of slaughter to 24 months in a proposal, even on a voluntary basis, that would undermine suckler farmers and those on extensive farming systems.

It also told the meeting that this measure has the potential to allow price manipulation in the market and that in setting a 24-month slaughter target it has the potential to become a mandatory measure.

The INHFA said if the Food Vision group will reject the proposed measures it would re-engage with the group.

The Beef and Sheep Food Vision Group was set up by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue earlier this year, along with a Dairy Vision Group, to look at how the beef and sheep sectors can reduce emissions.

It was envisaged that the group would produce a final report by the end of November to be presented to the Minister.