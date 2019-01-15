State authorities need to step in to prevent further dog attack devastation on sheep flocks, President of the INHFA has urged.

'It isn't a farmer's job to look after people's dogs'-INHFA President calls on State to step in on sheep attacks issue

Mr O’ Donnell stated that state authorities need to ensure that dog control laws are fully enforced in order to prevent a further reduction of hill sheep flocks

“At national and county level we have seen a complete abdication of responsibilities by the powers that be resulting in no control on dogs and no penalties for their irresponsible owners," he said.

Dog owners are required to be in control of their dogs at all times which also means knowing where their dogs are at all times. Sadly throughout the country this is not the case.

“At night many dog owners go to bed while outside their dog is allowed to roam free, others do control their dog at night but allow their dog to roam free while they are gone to work and of course on the hills we see recreational walkers allowing their dogs to roam free clearly unconcerned of the potential stress and damage dogs can cause for our hill flocks.

“The gross margin per ewe in hill flocks is low enough without having flocks attacked in this way. It is not the farmer’s job to control other people’s dogs.”

Mr O’ Donnell called for a national media campaign to be set up to warn people of the potential harm their dogs can cause to sheep flocks when they are allowed to run free unsupervised.

He added that more wardens are also needed to combat the growing occurrence of sheep attacks.