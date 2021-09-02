INHFA announces appointment of new president

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has announced that Vincent Roddy is poised to succeed Colm O’Donnell as president at the organisation's AGM on September 27.

On the announcement, outgoing president Colm O’Donnell outlined how Roddy “was the unanimous choice” in a nomination process conducted over the last number of weeks with county and branch officers that closed on August 27.

In wishing him “every success” in his new role, O’Donnell pointed to the experience Mr Roddy has had on policy and organisational structure since the establishment of the association in 2015.

"Vincent will be invaluable in the coming two years as we finalise a CAP deal and address the challenges posed by the EU Biodiversity Strategy, while continuing to grow the organisation.

“As president he will now get the opportunity to lead from the front in what promises to be an exciting time for the INHFA,” said Mr O’Donnell.

In discussing his own two terms as president, Mr O’Donnell thanked all INHFA members “and especially those that have held an officer position for their work and dedication during his four years as president”.

He also focused on the establishment of the organisation. This, he maintained, was done to provide vital representation for suckler and sheep farmers operating on high nature value farmlands and on our hills.

“The fruits of these efforts will be evident in the new CAP Programme and through our ongoing work in other forums that delivers improved market returns for our sheep and suckler beef sectors.”

In concluding O’Donnell stated “how honored he was to be the first president of the INHFA and looks forward to working with the incoming President and his team in the coming two years.”