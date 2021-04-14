The EU and the Irish state “has effectively claimed squatters’ rights” on farmer property through the implementation of land designations, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has stated.

As politicians, non-government organistions (NGOs) and the wider media “rush to embrace” ambitious proposals to increase biodiversity and address climate change, the farm organisation says there is “a real danger that farmers will once again be the big losers”.

In a statement ahead of today’s Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee meeting – which will address issues around land designation – INHFA president Colm O’Donnell stressed the need to "firstly engage” with farmers and landowners before any changes are made that “will impact how they farm and undermine the value of their lands”.

He said: “Since the late 1990s farmers have lost control of their lands as the EU and Irish state have effectively claimed squatters’ rights on their property through the implementation of the SAC [Special Area of Conservation] and SPA [Special Protected Area] designations.”

“Through the 38 Actions Requiring Consent (ARCs) on these lands, farmers have continued to be sidelined to the role of passive onlookers through the squatting actions of our state as applied through the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS),” Mr O’Donnell contended.

Among these 38 ARCs is a requirement for full planning permission for fencing, draining or any work involving a digger on selected farmlands.

Unfortunately, he says, these actions have “failed for both the farmer and the environment as detailed by an NPWS report outlining how 92pc of these habitats have stagnated or regressed while under their control”.

“Habitats delivered by our farmers through their farming practices were identified because they were worth protecting.

"For these farmers, the last 20 years has been very difficult. In this period, they have been denied the opportunity to manage their lands while also being blamed for any regression in the habitat status and now the Irish state and EU want to drive on with this failed policy,” he said.

‘Policy failure’

According to proposals outlined in the EU Biodiversity Strategy, it is intended that Ireland should double the area of land designated – from 13pc to 30pc – and introduce a more restrictive designation type categorised as ‘strictly protected’ –expected to be targetted at peat soils. While Ireland has no strictly protected lands presently, peaty soils account for more than 20pc of the country's land area (1.5m hectares).

In fact, over the next decade Ireland could see some farmland left under stricter protection status than the world-famous wildlife plains of the Serengeti National Park in Africa.

Mr O’Donnell contends that such a development will “fail as the current policy has”.

"Just like the 1990s we have a policy dictated to us from Europe without any consultation with the landowners. It's also very important not to turn a blind eye to the thousands of farm families who farm those lands daily and support our local businesses.

“If the EU and Irish state are serious about protecting our biodiversity and improving habitat status then they need to engage with our farmers who have delivered in the past and can do so again.”

"There needs to be an acceptance that the ongoing policy of squatting on farmer’s land is wrong and must be reversed.”

“Failure to address this will have major consequences for the ongoing policy and any new strategy, as farmers and their families are at breaking point on this,” he concluded.

Ongoing discussion

In a statement a spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage described the EU Biodiversity Strategy 2030 as a “far-reaching and ambitious document”.

“It recognises that there is a biodiversity crisis and that addressing it requires transformative change at local, national and international levels. In this context, it sets targets for greater protection of land and marine areas in the EU.

“Implementation of the strategy, including definitions around strict protection and how targets will be met and distributed across the member states, is still subject to on-going discussion between the commission and member states.

Online Editors