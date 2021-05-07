Department convergence model ‘totally misleading’, warn hill farmers

The Department of Agriculture’s latest modelling on future CAP payments has been slammed as “totally misleading” by the Irish Natura Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA).

The blueprint, which is available on the Department’s website, “implies that no farmer will gain” under the European Parliament's convergence proposals, according to the organisation.

In a statement, INHFA president Colm O’Donnell said the document “totally misrepresents” the reality that over 72,000 farmers, representing almost 60pc of all farmers, stands to gain under 100pc convergence or full flattening.

“Of these, over half would also gain substantially under the 85pc convergence model which the Department have based this document around.”

The Department modelling outlines details on how 85pc convergence will impact on farmers Pillar 1 payments with modelling done on three farmers with varying payments to illustrate this.

In the example used, all three farmers have 32ha, but there are variations in their Pillar 1 payment rates which sees Farmer X on €160/ha (made up of the BPS and Greening).

Farmer Y is on €300/ha with farmer Z on €400/ha again made up from their BPS and Greening.

Through the lifetime of the new CAP (2023-26) the Department modelling shows how the payment rate per hectare falls for farmer Z from €400/ha to €233 by 2026, with farmer Y seeing payments fall from €300/ha to €200/ha and for farmer X there is a modest increase from €160 up to €161/ha

In discussing this, O’Donnell said the Department’s “modelling is totally misleading" as it excludes the Eco payment in the final figures, despite including the Greening payment in the initial figures.

The document, he said, also fails to differentiate between changes in farmers’ payments due the way Eco-schemes will be paid and changes in payments caused by additional convergence.

"This has the effect of making the effects of increasing convergence look even worse for farmers on high historic payments.

"This Eco payment, which replaces Greening, will be available to all farmers and can deliver a payment of between €54 and €80/ha.

"Final clarity will be got on this when the EU decides what percentage of Pillar 1 payments will be allocated to the Eco-scheme with current proposals suggesting between 20 to 30pc.”

Mr O’Donnell then outlined what he maintained would be a more accurate assessment of the final figures under 85pc convergence and an Eco-scheme payment at 25pc.

This he said would see Farmer X increase to a total payment of €228/ha with farmer Y on a payment of €267 and farmer Z on a payment of €300/ha.

There is, he continued “an opportunity to protect farmers on small holdings who have higher payments through the front-loaded option referred to as the Complementary Redistributive Income Support Scheme(CRISS).

"Unfortunately, this option was not included in the DAFM modelling and must be included in any future modelling.

“The Department must, at all times, be objective and remain independent. At this point, it is difficult to say whether this was a blunder or something more deliberate in order to influence this debate.

In concluding, he stated, that “clarity is now essential, not just in relation to its many mistakes, but also with regard to its intention.”

Some farmers in receipt of less than €10,000 in direct payments could see their payments reduced by €1,200 between 2023 and 2026 under the European Parliament's convergence proposals.

However, farmers with lower entitlement values would see a substantial rise in their payments over the period, according to a new convergence modelling exercise carried out by the Department of Agriculture.

Negotiations on the new CAP programme are ongoing and are due to conclude in the coming months.