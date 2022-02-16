Increase in part-time farmers is to be welcomed – Hackett

Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, with responsibility for forestry Pippa Hackett.

The flattening of direct payments will see more part-time farmers in future and that should be welcomed, according to Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, Pippa Hackett.

She said part-time farmers should be held in higher regard than they are and told Seanad Eireann “most farmers in Ireland are in fact part-time and there is nothing wrong with that”.

"Some of the best farmers I know are part-time. Yet the term “hobby farmer” is bandied around in relation to part-time farmers like some sort of insult.

“With a levelling of EU direct payments in the form of convergence and other measures, it’s quite likely that we will see more part-time farmers into the future. Some bemoan that, but I believe it is something which should be welcomed, encouraged, and indeed supported.”

Minister Hackett questioned what she said was ‘the regard’ in which ‘productive or commercial’ farming is held and the effect it is having on the environment.

“Perhaps we shouldn’t be quite so quick to consider the drive for more and more production as an unquestionable good,” she said.

“Take something as basic as hedges. Data from Teagasc has indicated that a staggering 90pc of hedges on intensive farms are classified as low quality – exhibiting issues such as impoverished ground flora, low species diversity, and gappiness.

“And increasingly on such farms, there are also other pressures. Rising energy, fertiliser and feed costs have impacted on farmers across the country. Our pig sector is in huge difficulty, and our grassland farmers are facing very challenging decisions in terms of fertility inputs this year.”

The Minister said that it shouldn’t matter whether a farmer is full-time or part-time, rather that they do more than produce a profit at any cost.

“Let’s start acknowledging those farmers who see themselves as true custodians of the land - as managers of enterprises, yes – but also as caretakers who are just passing through, determined to leave to the next generation land, which has been nurtured, regenerated, and enriched.”

Minister Hackett’s comments come after the ICMSA President Pat McCormack hit out as what he said was the targeting of the Department’s planned new flagship environmental at those areas that have already done very well out of convergence.

“The diversion of funding away from commercial to either ‘hobby’ farming or people who just own land and don’t farm at all is now well under way. We can expect to see a sudden interest in acquiring land in these areas and that doesn’t seem to bother those with responsibility for oversight. ICMSA has warned repeatedly that we are moving away from supporting food production to, effectively, land stewardship,” he said.