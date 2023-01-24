Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Incoming TAMS set to allow farmers sell excess electricity

Aerial view of farm building with photovoltaic solar panels mounted on rooftop for producing clean ecological electricity. Production of renewable energy concept. Expand

Close

Aerial view of farm building with photovoltaic solar panels mounted on rooftop for producing clean ecological electricity. Production of renewable energy concept.

Aerial view of farm building with photovoltaic solar panels mounted on rooftop for producing clean ecological electricity. Production of renewable energy concept.

Aerial view of farm building with photovoltaic solar panels mounted on rooftop for producing clean ecological electricity. Production of renewable energy concept.
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

The incoming TAMS is set to allow farmers to sell their excess electricity generated through solar PV panels, Teagasc researcher John Upton told the annual Irish Grassland Association National Dairy Conference last week.

Speaking with the Farming Independent, Dr Upton said TAMS grant aided systems will be sized for self-consumption and will have minimal spill over to the grid.

Most Watched

Privacy