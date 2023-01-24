Incoming TAMS set to allow farmers sell excess electricity

The incoming TAMS is set to allow farmers to sell their excess electricity generated through solar PV panels, Teagasc researcher John Upton told the annual Irish Grassland Association National Dairy Conference last week.

Speaking with the Farming Independent, Dr Upton said TAMS grant aided systems will be sized for self-consumption and will have minimal spill over to the grid.

“My understanding is that this minimal spill over would be eligible for the Clean Export Guarantee (CEG), we await the publication of the terms and conditions of the scheme for full clarification on this.

“It would not be permitted for TAMS grant aided systems to avail of the Clean Export Premium (CEP), if/when that comes into effect since that would be an additional government support for the same investment.”

The CEG tariff is the first phase of a framework for micro-and small-scale generators in Ireland. Those eligible can receive remuneration from their electricity supplier for all excess renewable electricity exported to the grid. It is worth 14-20c per kWh.

Dr Upton also said “it looks like there’s going to be a major grant scheme for solar in 2023 under TAMS. They’re going to be offering somewhere in the region of 60% grant, up the maximum of €90,000.

“Payback for solar without any grants is six or seven years. Under TAMS the payback drops significantly to two or three years.”

ICMSA Deputy President Denis Drennan described the ability to sell their excess electricity as a “gamechanger” offering farmers a faster return on investment.

Mr Drennan warned though that farmers would be reluctant to install solar under TAMS if the project costings don’t reflect current market prices.

“I have heard of a farmer given an initial quote for solar panels at €7,000, with this since having risen to €11,000.

“The cost of solar panels has gone through the roof. The Department will have to be realistic with their new costings.”

Minister of State Pippa Hacket previously stated that under the current EU regulations and the new CAP strategic plan, it is not permitted to sell excess energy generated by grant-aided investments to the grid.

“Energy generated can be consumed only on the holding. That is the nature of the grant.”