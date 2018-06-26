'I'm doing rain dances every morning praying for rain'

Irish farms will be lucky to get rain in the next ten days, journalist and farmer Darragh McCullough has warned.

The Meath farmer told RTE Radio One’s Sean O’ Rourke this morning that there was a drought situation on his farm.

“I farm in east Meath which is a dry part of country anyway. It’s had less than 10pc of typical rainfall for June. It’s basically in a drought situation. “Farmers are feeding meal to cows and silage to cows. I had a farmer who lives near me ring me yesterday saying that he has started letting in cows at night and taking them in during day because of the heat.,” he said.

Darragh added that while the country experienced high levels of rainfall in the first three months of the year, the next three have been extremely dry. “There will people out there saying these farmers are never happy. People come in me and say it’s great weather but I’m out doing rain dances every morning praying for rain.