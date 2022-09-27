IFA shifts stance on organics but processors remain on the fence

Enticing: Michael McManus leading visitors on a walk of his organic farm just outside Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Photo: Brian Farrell

IFA appears to have softened its stance on organics, as it hosts three organic farm walks over the coming weeks. It follows bumper farmer attendances on organic farm walks this summer, amid a five-fold increase in payments under the new organic scheme, and spiralling fertiliser bills. The Organic Farm Scheme re-opens in October.

IFA organic project teams chair John Curran said: “These events will be an excellent opportunity for anyone considering entering organic production. Information will be available from IFA, Teagasc advisors, DAFM officials and organic farmers.”

While farmer turnout at organic events is on the rise, new Department data suggests the country’s meat and dairy processors remain on the fence about the organic sector’s market potential: between 2015 and 2022, processors availed of just €846,422 from a funding pot of almost €7m allocated under the Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme established to develop the sector.

Just €158,858 from a total of €1.2m has been allocated to date in 2022, with no applications submitted from meat or dairy processors.

Asked for the industry view on developing organics, Joe Ryan of Meat Industry Ireland director said: “Efforts have been made by processors in recent years to further grow the export markets for organic Irish beef and lamb. These efforts have paid dividends and there is further potential for export market growth if the supply pipeline increases.”

Conor Mulvihill, director of Dairy Industry Ireland, said: “DII supports building premium options on all products including organic.

“We are concerned that across Europe, and in Ireland, organic milk prices lag behind conventional milk prices despite the much higher input costs and lower output quantities.

“We fear this will stunt attractiveness to the sector, and prescriptive policies that encourage further suppliers into this market might lead to a further commoditisation of the organic dairy category.

“It should be noted that organic dairy has a higher carbon and land usage factor associated with it per litre produced, which presents another challenge when dealing with the targets in the Climate Bill.”

The events will take place at Tullyhouse Organic Farm, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal (a mixed enterprise) on September 27; the farm of John Curran, Fordstown, Co Meath (beef and lamb) on October 6; and the farm of Sean O’Farrell, Cloncannon, Co Tipperary (mixed enterprise) on October 12. All will be held from 3pm-6pm.