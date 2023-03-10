IFA Rules Committee to discuss complaints about recent Donegal county chair election

A meeting of the IFA Rules Committee is due to take place on March 14, where allegations that IFA rules and privileges were broken in the lead-up to the Donegal County Chair election will be discussed, the Farming Independent understands.

The results of the election should be declared null and void, according to the runner-up, Peter Lynch and a number of other Donegal IFA officers.

Lynch, a beef and tillage farmer from near Newtowncunningham in East Donegal lost the two-man election to Joe Sweeney on February 7 - the vote was 66 in favour of Sweeney and 46 in favour of Lynch.

Among the allegations he claims the process of voting on the night wasn’t carried out to an acceptable standard.

Lynch told the Farming Independent that following the election, he rang IFA national treasurer Martin Stapleton on February 13 with his concerns. He said he was advised to put his complaints in writing and he did so via email on the same day.

In an email seen by the Farming Independent sent on February 28, Stapleton said; "Within IFA our way of proceeding with a complaint of this nature is to go through the process of discussing the complaint at a meeting of the Rules Committee, the next meeting of which is provisionally set for March 14.

"I can assure you that your complaint will be examined carefully at the aforementioned meeting at which we will decide what follow-up action is appropriate. I will of course communicate the outcome to you as soon as possible afterwards."

Lynch, who is the outgoing Donegal Vice-Chair along, with other Donegal IFA representatives said they had brought their concerns to IFA HQ in the week leading up to the election.

Ballyshannon-based farmer Andrew McShea who was elected as the county farm business representative on February 7 and is "heavily involved in the IFA Organic Project Team" was among those who raised the concerns.

"I rang James Kelly who is in charge of IFA staff and development officers, and I raised my concerns and he assured me he would look into it," said McShea.

"I also rang Frank Brady who is the Regional Chair and Damian McDonald who is IFA Director General.”

Donald Logue who is on the IFA national potato committee says he also voiced concerns. "The election was by no means fair, and everyone around here knows it.

"I brought my concerns to John O'Hanlon - Ulster/North Leinster Senior Regional Executive in the lead-up to the vote."

When contacted by the Farming Independent and asked about the allegations, IFA said: "The Rules Committee will consider any issues raised at their next meeting."

Joe Sweeney was also contacted for comment but did not respond.