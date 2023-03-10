Farming

IFA Rules Committee to discuss complaints about recent Donegal county chair election

The results of the election should be declared null and void, according to the runner-up, Peter Lynch and a number of other Donegal IFA officers. Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

A meeting of the IFA Rules Committee is due to take place on March 14, where allegations that IFA rules and privileges were broken in the lead-up to the Donegal County Chair election will be discussed, the Farming Independent understands.

