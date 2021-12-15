Farming

Farming

Wage subsidy scheme and farmer levies help bolster IFA’s accounts

IFA headquarters at Bluebell in Dublin Expand

Margaret Donnelly

IFA claimed nearly €300,000 under the Government’s wage subsidy scheme last year and the levy contribution collected from farmers increased to €2.8m, according to its latest accounts.

Its total income for the year was €15.7m, up from €15.1m in 2020. 

The Association received €274,250 under the wage subsidy scheme, while Its income from the European involvement fund levies – levies collected by meat processors, marts and co-ops on the association's behalf was €2.8m, up from the €2.7m that was collected in 2020. Its membership fees have increased from €5.6m to €6.34m, after the association increased its membership fees by €10. 

Total staff costs were down from €5.58m to €4.9m this year, after it spent €1.1m in 2020 on a restructuring program to reduce staff costs, while its voluntary costs reduced from €1.1m in 2020 to €431,000.

The Association’s latest accounts put it back in the black, with an operating surplus of €1.5m, compared to a operating deficit in 2020 of €1.9m.

In its income, its broadband and phone service sales saw income of €5,758,659, affiliation fees of €6,364,980, European involvement fund levies of €2,814,308, trust fund contributions of €330,000, investment dividend income of €46,804 and ‘other’ income of €412,207, combining to give a total income of €15,726,958.

Its figures, which show to March 21, 2021, show that its spend on its Brussels office remained broadly the same, at €440,000, while its spend on membership recruitment decreased from €326,416 to €226,760, while its spend on PR has dropped from €549,009 to €151,866.

Staff

Total staff costs at the Association were €4.9m, including a payment of €90,430 to President Tim Cullinan, while Deputy President Brian Rushe was paid €20,373 in 2021. While the President’s salary is €120,000, the IFA director’s fee amount reduces it to €90,430. Director Damian McDonald was paid €185,350 and the executive management at the Association were paid a total of €492,445, up from €412,989 in 2020. 

After the executive management, the average remuneration for the top 15 staff was €86,840, down from €100,000 in 2020.

Further the accounts detail that under normal circumstances the Association would provide a new vehicle for the incoming President at the start of his tenure. As an alternative, the Remuneration Committee agreed to purchase a vehicle already in use by the President. Tipperary Milling Company Limited of which Tim Cullinan is a director, were therefore paid €45,000 to acquire the car based on an independent valuation. 

