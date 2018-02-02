'Unacceptable increase in the number of empty BVD samples continuing this year'

the unacceptable increase in the number of empty samples reported in the BVD programme last year appears to be continuing in the 2018 programme, according to IFA Animal Health Chairman Pat Farrell.

the unacceptable increase in the number of empty samples reported in the BVD programme last year appears to be continuing in the 2018 programme, according to IFA Animal Health Chairman Pat Farrell.

He has said and the impact on farmers must be addressed through a system developed by Animal Health Ireland (AHI) with tag suppliers and testing laboratories.

Pat Farrell said the number of empties recorded in 2017 was 23,705 compared to 13,915 in the previous year - an increase of almost 10,000 samples. To date in 2018, the number of empty samples is running at almost twice the level for the same period in 2017. This is imposing unnecessary management and cost burdens on farmers and must be addressed, he said.

Analysis of this issue, carried out by the Department of Agriculture, at the request of IFA, has identified that the number of empties reported are proportionate across all tag suppliers and testing laboratories. The IFA Chairman said the increase in the number of empties can only be attributed to changes to the testing component of tags used on farms in 2017 and in some instances sample processing in laboratories.