Tipperary farmer elected new IFA President

Tim Cullinan surrounded by supporters during the count at the Castleknock Hotel. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Tipperary farmer Tim Cullinan has been elected the new President of the IFA after an extremely close race.

The pig farmer from Toomevara ended up winning comfortably, from John Coughlan, after the transfer of votes from Angus Woods, who was eliminated after the first count.

However, voting was incredibly close from the minute ballot boxes were opened in the Castleknock Hotel, and less than an hour into counting one tallysman quipped 'Will we do the recount now?' but Cullinan ended up winning with 11,497 votes.

Cullinan was ahead on first preference votes by 932 votes after the first count as the 22,998 votes were counted, with the margin between the three candidates always with a couple of hundred votes. In fact, Woods was only 253 votes behind Cork dairy and beef farmer John Coughlan when voting in the first round concluded.

But a huge turnout in his home county saw Cullinan with a comfortable margin going into the second round. He then secured 3,163 of Wood's second preference votes.

Cullinan, who was carried aloft by his supporters to the stage, said he was the proudest man in Ireland and he had enjoyed every moment of meeting farmers over the past few months. He said the job of the IFA is to represent all farmers, not just the 22,000 who voted in the election. The first months, he said, of his presidency will be about changing, including getting a decent price for beef farmers.

Cullinan started farming on his parent's farm outside Toomevara, with a small dairy herd, and he built a pig shed for 60 sows. Today, his team running the pig farm comprises 15 people, including his wife Margaret and son Stephen.

He had called for a radical overhaul of the Association during his election campaign and the current IFA Treasurer has long been considered a driver of change and reform in the association.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

He also supported the Beef Plan Movement's protests in the autumn and has proposed a restructure of the organisation. During the campaign he hasn't shied away from controversy, taking aim at the factories, the Minister for Agriculture and fellow candidates along the way.   

Prior to the count, the consensus among seasoned observers of IFA elections was that the race would be extremely tight, but few predicted that at no point was there any clear indication of even who would be eliminated first.

Earlier in the evening, a recount was called in the Deputy Presidential race after Thomas Cooney got 11,338 and Brian Rushe received 11,374 votes. A result in this election is expected later tonight.

Turnout for the voting, which took place over the last number of weeks, was 22,998 of the Association's 72,000 members.

Online Editors


