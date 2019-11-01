'Teagasc courses must not be tick-box exercises'

Brian Rushe
Brian Rushe

IFA election candidates called for a review of Teagasc courses to ensure that they are not a "tick-box exercise" and are worthwhile for young farmers.

Addressing farmers at the recent IFA election hustings in Ballincollig, Co Cork, deputy presidential candidate Brian Rushe (pictured) said: "I would like to see a review of some of the Teagasc courses just to make sure they are fit for purpose.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"Farmers have never had to be so connected to science, understanding PR, communications. These are the places we're going to win the challenges in the future."

Meanwhile, in response to a farmer who questioned whether all Teagasc courses were "full and in-depth" presidential candidate John Coughlan said courses cannot just be "tick-boxes", and his rival Angus Woods added that they must be credible.

"Education should never be about ticking boxes, it should be about equipping people to do the best job at what they want to do in the future," said Mr Woods.

"No course should be set up so you can breeze through and that's all. It needs a strong look at, needs to be credible.

"If people are going to give up their time to do courses, they need to be well worth doing."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

The disease does not affect humans (AP)

'Biggest threat to raising of pigs we've ever seen' - Quarter of all pigs could...
(Yui Mok/PA)

Reducing cow herd ‘last resort’ in tackling carbon emissions, says...
The disease does not affect humans (AP)

No country immune to risk of African swine fever spreading - OIE
Stock image

German court to rule on farmers' climate change challenge
(stock photo)

Vet tells court matter of days before things get drastic for 80 horses on lands of...
Warning: Rural Development Minister Michael Ring. Photo: Steve Humphreys

'Use it or lose it' warning over funding pot for rural development

Almost 1000 TB reactors in Monaghan this year


Top Stories

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: 'I'm doing it for love and sheer pig-headedness when...
Photo Brian Farrell

'Factories cleaning out sheep farmers'

Reclaiming VAT may prove a costly business

5 steps to take now and improve soil fertility for next year
Members of the Limerick and Clare Friesian Breeders Club join the Hannon and McNamara families following the Supreme Championship at the National Dairy Show at Millstreet awarded to Lisnalty Megasire Rituel (right) exhibited by Paul Hannan, Crecora, Co Limerick and Reserve Supreme Championship to Woodmarsh Cancun Lyme 2, exhibited by Ml & E McNamara, Barna, Newtownshandrum, Charleville.

Limerick cow reigns supreme at National Dairy Show
Contractor Philip Doyle seen here taking advantage of a clear spell to sow winter barley at 12 stone/ac on Michael Nolan's farm in Fenah, Co Carlow. Photo Roger Jones.

Leasing out land is now becoming a liability for many tillage farmers
Michael Creed

AIB announces €75m funding for farmers and SMEs